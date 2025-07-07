Ethiopia: Migration Politicization Undermines Global Governance

- Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh has warned that the politicization of migration is undermining international governance efforts, accusing some governments of using migrants as tools for political gain in clear violation of international law.

Speaking in his capacity as Chair of Ethiopia's National Council on Migration, Temesgen emphasized that Ethiopia currently hosting over one million migrants is committed to upholding international migration standards and protecting the rights of migrants.

"Migration is a natural human process and a fundamental right," he said. "Unfortunately, we are witnessing increasing cases of forced repatriations driven by political agendas, rather than humanitarian principles."

Temesgen highlighted Ethiopia's unique position as a country of origin, transit, and destination for migrants, and said the government is fully implementing migration policies in alignment with international law.

He pointed to poverty and unemployment as the main drivers of irregular migration, noting that many Ethiopian youth are falling victim to human traffickers who lure them with false promises of overseas employment. To tackle these root causes, the government has integrated migration management into its national development strategy, prioritizing job creation and the rehabilitation of returnees.

He also reaffirmed Ethiopia's strong commitment to working with international partners to enhance migration governance and curb challenges such as human trafficking, irregular migration, and the increasing politicization of migration issues.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Ethiopia Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Prime Minister said efforts to repatriate Ethiopian citizens in distress abroad remain a top government priority. However, he expressed concern over the growing difficulty in identifying and verifying the nationality of some migrants.

"Some countries have suspended visa issuance to Ethiopians until we repatriate migrants," he noted. "But the issue lies in confirming their nationality. Ethiopia cannot repatriate individuals who are not proven Ethiopian nationals. In some cases, migrants from neighbouring countries speak the same languages, making identification extremely difficult."

Justice Minister Hanna Arayaselassie, speaking at the same forum, emphasized that many young people are being misled by disinformation campaigns on social media, often orchestrated by trafficking networks. She called for stronger awareness campaigns and targeted communication strategies to combat these scams and protect vulnerable youth.

Hanna also announced the development of a new guideline aimed at strengthening coordination among the various national stakeholders involved in migration governance.

Currently, Ethiopia's migration framework involves over 42 government institutions, as well as numerous civil society and non-governmental organizations, working in a multi-sectoral approach to manage migration effectively.

The event served as a platform to reaffirm Ethiopia's commitment to ethical migration governance, grounded in international cooperation, human rights, and national development priorities.