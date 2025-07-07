Algeria: President Tebboune Presents 2025 Algeria Cup Trophy to USM Algiers' Captain

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, presented on Saturday evening, the 2025 Algeria Football Cup trophy to the captain of USM Algiers, Saadi Redouani, at the end of the final won against CR Belouizdad (2-0), at Nelson-Mandela stadium in Baraki (Algiers).

The President of the Republic also presented medals to the players as well as technical and administrative staffs of the two finalist clubs. He also honored the referees of the match and signed footballs for each of them.

USM Algiers won 58th Algeria Football Cup, defeating CR Belouizdad with a score of 2 to 0.

The goals of USM Algiers were scored by Benayad (9th) and Khaldi (13th).

This triumph ties USMA with CRB at nine cups each, after having been crowned in 1981, 1988, 1997, 1999, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2013, and 2025.