Rwanda: Liberation Day - Urukerereza Steals the Spotlight At World Expo 2025 in Japan

The national ballet, Urukerereza, put up a spectacular cultural performance, celebrating Rwanda's resilience and transformation since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi on July 4, as Rwanda marked Liberation Day at the ongoing Osaka World Expo 2025 on Yumeshima Island, Japan.

The event, which took place at Rwandan pavilion at the expo, also featured a choir of Japanese students from Oe Elementary School in Osaka whose performance of the Rwandan national anthem left so many on social media excited.

"Ancwiiii!(Wow) Long live multilingualism! Japanese children singing the #Rwanda national anthem at the Osaka World Expo!" reacted Francophonie Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo.

The Expo, which began on April 13 and runs through October 13, brings together over 150 countries from around the world to showcase innovation, culture, and global solutions. Rwanda is also participating.

According to Massamba Intore, the coach of Urukerereza, it was a great opportunity to realise cultural diplomacy, which was well received, especially by nationals, some of whom were happy to witness the Intore dance, a tradition recognized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as part of the world's intangible cultural heritage today.

"People really enjoyed our pavilion. Everything was well organized and ready on time under the 'Visit Rwanda' initiative. We performed Inkwatwa dances and sang liberation songs, ending with a powerful performance by Intore troupe," Massamba told The New Times.

"It left everyone on their feet, gradually joining the dance with focus and admiration. It was truly an eye-catching performance," he noted.

Massamba believes that Rwanda's traditional dance has gone beyond borders and is being embraced by many people. During the event, while on stage, they were joined by Japanese performer Chiaya Rawlings, who impressed the audience with her mastery of each traditional dance movement, signaling how many people are loving Rwandan culture.

Chiaya Rawlings loved Rwandan traditional dance when she first saw Rwandan perform it some years back in Sacramento, USA. Massamba at the time taught her some dancing basics and, because of limited time, he connected her with some Rwandan dancers in the US to continue to teach her.

"I didn't expect to see her at the Expo, but I was happy. She's been passionate about our culture and now performs very well. It's truly amazing. I even gave her more video tutorials to help her learn more, and she's planning to visit Rwanda soon. I'll invite her on stage," Massamba said.

"It speaks volumes to see a foreigner so deeply immersed in Rwanda's traditions," he added.

Urukerereza's performance has been among the highlights of Rwanda's Liberation Day celebrations in Japan and it was widely followed by many exhibitors via the screens across the Osaka Expo.

Massamba said that this carries weight, especially in terms of cultural diplomacy, where culture connects people in ways words cannot.

"We're able to promote Rwanda more easily and build connections in major countries. Big pavilions from those nations witnessed the show. This is how it should be done. Our culture received a new spotlight. It was a major moment for us. Promoting Rwanda through culture could be a more effective approach than any other method," he said.