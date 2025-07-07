Liberia: A-Z Launches Food Processing Company

Monrovia — Liberians are set to benefit from home-processed food with the launch of Liberia Food Processing Inc., the manufacturer of Royal Mayonnaise here.

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and Minister of Commerce and Industry Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh, along with other government officials, graced the occasion.

Speaking during the launch on Friday, July 5, opposite the National Transit Authority in Gardnerville, Mr. Kamal Merhi, Manager of the Corporation, stated that the factory produces 1,000 tons of finished product per month.

"We have 26 employees, who European specialists have trained in the operation and maintenance of the facility. We expect to add a second shift to our production line, which will create additional jobs and training for more Liberians," Mr. Merhri added.

He disclosed that the investment is more than USD$12m, which only constitutes Phase I of the facility.

"Our next phase, which will see additional investments, will include the production of tomato paste, tomato ketchup, and noodles. Seasoning and bouillon tablets.

As you may be aware, our affiliate (parent) company is the A-Z Corporation, which has been in business in Liberia for over 50 years."

Mr. Kamal Merhi recounted that A-Z Corporation stayed the course despite the coup d'état of 1980, that preceded the Liberian Civil War, and the Ebola and COVID-19 pandemic respectively, noting that this investment and other planned investments are a reflection of the confidence they have in the Liberian economy, including a strong commitment to the Liberian people, who have supported the business in the country.

"But most important of all, Mr. Vice President, this investment is a measure of our love for Liberia. Liberia has been good to A-Z Corporation over our 5 decades of existence. We owe our success to Liberia, and today we are proud to share with you an enterprise that will help strengthen your Government's ARREST Policy."

He promised that Liberia Food Processing Inc. will create jobs, train Liberians, provide downstream supply chain opportunities for SMES, and save on valuable foreign exchange through import substitution.

"We will stand as a shining example to other investors of our confidence in the Liberian economy and encourage others to invest in food processing and light manufacturing", Mr. Merhi further pledged.

Mr. Vice President, permit me to assure you that A-Z Corporation and Liberia Food Processing Inc. are here to stay. We will continue to serve the Liberian people while we also work to serve as an

The industry also looks forward to becoming an exporter of Liberian-produced goods within the Mano River Union countries, thereby contributing to Liberia's balance of trade.

In response, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung welcomed the launch of the LFPI and emphasized that most merchandise businesses in the country transition to manufacturing, leaving wholesale and retail distribution to Liberians.

VP Koung expressed prospects for investment in various industries, as the electricity supply is becoming more reliable and stable in the coming year.

Noting this, Commerce Minister Magdalene Ellen Dagoseh remarked that the Liberian economy continues to face challenges, but it also holds tremendous potential.

She said the factory should represent a machinery era, with production lines, and symbolize opportunity, resilience, and a bright future for all. "It is an investment not only in food production, but in our people, our economy, and our national pride", she expressed.

Minister Dagoseh continued that by adding value to local products, Liberia will reduce dependency on imports, improve food security, and create jobs.

"This investment will have a ripple effect, not only through the jobs it creates but also by supporting local farmers, transporters, retailers, and small business owners. This is exactly the kind of link between industry and SMEs that we must continue to strengthen."

She challenged Liberian entrepreneurs and business owners that now is their time to rise and make use of opportunities being provided, saying, "Your government is committed to creating a more enabling environment, improving infrastructure, simplifying business registration, and expanding access to finance. But you must take the lead. Start small if you have to. Innovate. Grow. Be part of building our domestic industries."

The Minister said she also looks forward to exploring export opportunities for Liberian-made goods, particularly within the ECOWAS sub-region and beyond, and underscored that with value-added production, such as the Liberia Food Processing Inc., the country can and will compete on the global stage, while those behind the vision.