Egypt: President El-Sisi's Speech At Joint Press Conference With the President of Somalia

"In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful"

My brother, Your Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia

It gives me pleasure to welcome you, once again, to your second home, Egypt, for a visit that embodies the profound fraternal bonds our two countries share, grounded in our shared history, religion, and culture as well as common visions and objectives.

This visit underscores our mutual commitment to further promoting our strategic partnership, thereby serving the interests of our two peoples and contributing to development efforts and the consolidation of stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa region.

Honorable attendees,

Today, His Excellency, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and I held extensive deliberations on key bilateral and regional issues, primarily focusing on the security and political situation in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea security.

We concurred on the need to continue intensive cooperation to ensure the stability of this vital region, given its direct and immense impact on regional and international stability and security.

We discussed ways to forge closer bilateral relations, guided by the Joint Political Declaration signed last January, which aims to elevate our countries' relations to the level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

We agreed on the urgent need to build on the current momentum and take tangible measures to deepen cooperation in specific areas of mutual interest, particularly in the political, economic, security and military spheres.

We also emphasized the vital necessity of sustained coordination and consultations on various relevant dossiers.

With regard to military and security cooperation, we affirmed our unwavering commitment to further advancing collaboration under the military cooperation protocol signed between our countries in August 2024.

This collaboration seeks to bolster the capabilities of Somali cadres, reinforce the role of national institutions in preserving security and stability, combat terrorist and extremist organizations, and empower the Somali State to assert full sovereignty and control over its national territory.

Our deliberations also covered Egypt's military and police participation in the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which aims to support national efforts to establish peace.

We agreed, in this regard, on the significance of coordinating with international partners, emphasizing the international community's shared responsibility in upholding global peace and security.

Such coordination is vital to secure sufficient, sustainable and predictable funding for the mission, thereby enable it to effectively fulfil its mandate.

I would also like to commend my brother His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's efforts in fostering national alignment among the components of the Somali society, with regard to pressing issues facing his country, including counter-terrorism, preserving state unity, and institution-building.

I reiterated Egypt's full support for all efforts aimed at reaching national consensus on Somalia's political dossiers, which will bolster security and solidify the foundations for stability and sustainable development.

My brother, Your Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud Over recent months, we have made significant strides toward consolidating bilateral relations and strengthening coordination across multiple tracks.

Today, we must sustain this momentum, expanding the scope of our cooperation to fully align with the aspirations and ambitions of our two nations.

In conclusion, I once again welcome my brother, His Excellency President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and his esteemed accompanying delegation as cherished guests in Egypt.

I look forward to our continued close coordination on all priority issues and to working together for the security and stability of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and the Red Sea region.

Thank you

Presidency