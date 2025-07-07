Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Capture of Key Town in Central Somalia After Deadly Assault

Hiiraan, Somalia — Al-Shabaab militants have claimed control of Moqokori, a strategic town in the central Hiiraan region, following a heavy overnight assault involving car bombs and ground fighters.

In a statement released early Monday, the al-Qaeda-linked group said its fighters launched a coordinated attack on security checkpoints and military bases in the town, using explosive-laden vehicles and infantry units. The group claimed it overran the town after intense clashes with government and local militia forces.

Eyewitnesses in the area told Shabelle Media that powerful explosions and heavy gunfire erupted shortly after midnight and continued for nearly an hour. Residents reported that some local defense forces withdrew from their positions due to a lack of immediate reinforcements.

Unofficial sources indicated casualties on both sides, but exact figures remain unclear. Somalia's federal government and the Hirshabelle regional administration have yet to comment on the militants' claims.

Moqokori holds strategic significance as a link between key towns in central Somalia. Its capture would mark a blow to ongoing operations by local militias -- known as "Macawiisley" -- who have been leading the fight against Al-Shabaab in Hiiraan with support from government forces.

The attack is part of a broader uptick in Al-Shabaab activity as Somalia faces political instability and logistical challenges in sustaining its counter-insurgency efforts.