Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Capture of Key Town in Central Somalia After Deadly Assault

7 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hiiraan, Somalia — Al-Shabaab militants have claimed control of Moqokori, a strategic town in the central Hiiraan region, following a heavy overnight assault involving car bombs and ground fighters.

In a statement released early Monday, the al-Qaeda-linked group said its fighters launched a coordinated attack on security checkpoints and military bases in the town, using explosive-laden vehicles and infantry units. The group claimed it overran the town after intense clashes with government and local militia forces.

Eyewitnesses in the area told Shabelle Media that powerful explosions and heavy gunfire erupted shortly after midnight and continued for nearly an hour. Residents reported that some local defense forces withdrew from their positions due to a lack of immediate reinforcements.

Unofficial sources indicated casualties on both sides, but exact figures remain unclear. Somalia's federal government and the Hirshabelle regional administration have yet to comment on the militants' claims.

Moqokori holds strategic significance as a link between key towns in central Somalia. Its capture would mark a blow to ongoing operations by local militias -- known as "Macawiisley" -- who have been leading the fight against Al-Shabaab in Hiiraan with support from government forces.

The attack is part of a broader uptick in Al-Shabaab activity as Somalia faces political instability and logistical challenges in sustaining its counter-insurgency efforts.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.