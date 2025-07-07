Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Asks Egypt to Speed Up Troop Deployment to Somalia

Cairo — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Egypt on Sunday for talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation on security, economic development, education, and regional issues.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, Hassan Sheikh is expected to urge Cairo to expedite the deployment of Egyptian troops to Somalia as part of the African Union Stabilization Mission (AUSSOM), launched in January 2025. The mission has faced financial and logistical challenges since its inception.

In August 2024, Somalia and Egypt signed a military agreement allowing Egypt to send troops to Somalia independent of the African Union mission. The deal also enables Egypt to supply weapons and military equipment to Mogadishu, which it has done several times.

Egyptian forces are expected to replace troops from Burundi, who have received a six-month extension to remain in Somalia until relief forces arrive.

President Hassan Sheikh is navigating a delicate balance between Egypt and Ethiopia, two regional powers competing for influence over the Nile River's resources and broader Horn of Africa politics. Despite tensions over the Nile, Hassan Sheikh has secured military agreements with both countries, leveraging their rivalry to bolster Somalia's security and stability.

The AUSSOM mission remains critical to maintaining peace in Somalia, with multinational forces deployed to support the government. Egypt's involvement is seen as a key component in strengthening Somalia's military capabilities.