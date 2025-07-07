Egypt: PM Meets President of Eastern Republic of Uruguay

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met on Monday, July 7th, 2025, with Mr. Yamando Orsi, the President of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, on the sidelines of his participation on behalf of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the President of the Republic, in the 17th edition of the BRICS Summit, which is being hosted in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

At the beginning of the meeting, both sides expressed mutual appreciation for the historical bilateral relations between the two countries since 1932, emphasizing the importance of continuing to work on enhancing these relations in various areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Mostafa Madbouly conveyed the greetings of His Excellency President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to the President of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, pointing out the importance of increasing the frequency of high-level visits between the two countries to give more momentum to bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister discussed Egypt's efforts in the Gaza Strip, as well as the continuous communications undertaken by His Excellency the President of the Republic to reach a ceasefire in the sector.

For his part, Mr. Yamando Orsi, the President of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay, praised Egypt's role in achieving peace, security, and stability in the region, and in reaching a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides expressed their desire to enhance the bonds of joint cooperation and bilateral trade in various fields, especially in construction and infrastructure, and pharmaceutical industries, given the expertise of Egyptian companies in these areas, as well as the pursuit of increasing trade exchange with Uruguay in livestock and agricultural sectors, and expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation to include other areas such as fisheries, tourism, oil and natural gas, and green hydrogen.