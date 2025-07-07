Somalia: President El-Sisi Receives President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Al-Alamain City

7 July 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

In Al-Alamain City, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received on Monday, July 7th, 2025, President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Dr. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said the two Presidents held a closed bilateral session of talks, followed by an expanded meeting attended by the two countries' delegations. The talks focused on ways to foster closer bilateral relations as well as developments in the region and the continent.

Concluding their meeting, the two Presidents held a joint press conference.

Presidency

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.