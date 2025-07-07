South Africa: Cosatu Calls for Urgent Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of Corruption Levelled Against the Police and Judiciary

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is deeply concerned by very worrying allegations of corruption, collusion, criminality and state capture against some of the most senior leaders and officials of the South African Police Service, Judiciary and Correctional Services by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The nature of the allegations is extremely serious and will undermine the confidence that society has in law enforcement and its ability to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens and the rule of law.

The Federation supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's appeal for calm as he attends to this matter.

Given the grave nature of the allegations, and the need for society to have faith in law enforcement, the Federation urges President Ramaphosa to appoint an independent commission of enquiry to investigate them and to ensure appropriate action is taken. Whilst South Africans may be wary of another inquiry, the nature of these allegations, cannot be left unattended and would best be done by an independent inquiry.

It is equally important to emphasise that the ordinary members of the SAPS are persons of integrity who risk their lives on a daily basis to uphold the rule of law and protect society. The actions, if confirmed, by a few should not taint the hard work of our rank and file police officers and members of law enforcement.