South Africa: Cosatu Calls for Urgent Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of Corruption Levelled Against the Police and Judiciary

7 July 2025
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is deeply concerned by very worrying allegations of corruption, collusion, criminality and state capture against some of the most senior leaders and officials of the South African Police Service, Judiciary and Correctional Services by SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The nature of the allegations is extremely serious and will undermine the confidence that society has in law enforcement and its ability to ensure the safety of ordinary citizens and the rule of law.

The Federation supports President Cyril Ramaphosa's appeal for calm as he attends to this matter.

Given the grave nature of the allegations, and the need for society to have faith in law enforcement, the Federation urges President Ramaphosa to appoint an independent commission of enquiry to investigate them and to ensure appropriate action is taken. Whilst South Africans may be wary of another inquiry, the nature of these allegations, cannot be left unattended and would best be done by an independent inquiry.

It is equally important to emphasise that the ordinary members of the SAPS are persons of integrity who risk their lives on a daily basis to uphold the rule of law and protect society. The actions, if confirmed, by a few should not taint the hard work of our rank and file police officers and members of law enforcement.

Read the original article on COSATU.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.