The net foreign assets of the banking sector (the central bank and commercial banks) rose by about $1.2 billion to $14.7 billion in May 2025, compared to $13.6 billion in the previous month.

This increase was driven by an improvement in the net foreign assets of commercial banks, which reached their highest level since February 2021, recording $4.8 billion in May 2025, compared to $1.6 billion in April 2025, an increase of $3.2 billion.