South Africa: ANC's Nkabane Now Under Hawks Investigation

Karabo Khakhau MP - DA National Spokesperson an DA Member of Committee On Higher Education and Training

The Democratic Alliance can confirm that the criminal complaint we laid against ANC Minister Nobuhle Nkabane is now under investigation by the Priority Crimes Directorate, the HAWKS.

We welcome that the criminal complaint against Nkabane is being seen in a most serious light by the HAWKS.

While President Ramaphosa continues to take zero action against ANC corruption, the DA continues to make progress in our fight against it. And the DA will not relent.

It is unfathomable that President Ramaphosa remains idle and silent about allegations of egregious ANC corruption and law-breaking in the National Executive. Why will Ramaphosa not fire Nkabane, Simelane and other corruption-implicated ANC Ministers?

ANC Minister Nkabane now faces a Priority Crimes Directorate investigation for fraud and the statutory offence of lying to Parliament. She faces allegations of manufacturing a scheme that saw senior ANC personalities deployed to high-paying SETA Board jobs, benefiting the family of Gwede Mantashe, the former ANC Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, former ANC MECs in KwaZulu-Natal, former ANC Deputy Minister in National Government, and the ANC's Provincial Coordinator in KwaZulu-Natal - until she was forced to overturn her cadre deployment.

Nkabane allegedly headed up a scheme to make ANC cadres rich, and rolled out a sequence of lies and deception to cover it up. For that gross abuse of power, she has suffered zero consequences from President Ramaphosa.

The DA is looking forward to ongoing cooperation with the HAWKS, as they seek the full details and facts behind the criminal complaint against Nkabane, so that they may investigate what she has done against the people of South Africa.

The DA will provide further updates as this criminal investigation into ANC Minister Nkabane unfolds.