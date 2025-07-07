Zimbabwe: Police Launch Investigation Into Gory Murder Near Church in Bulawayo

6 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

The fatal stabbing of a Bulawayo man adjacent a church premises on Friday is now under police investigation.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) the heinous murder of 24-year-old Prince Ndlovu is under probe in a bid to account for the killer(s).

Police national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a murder case in which the body of Prince Ndlovu (24) was found lying on an unnamed dust road near the AFM (Apostolic Faith Mission) Church in Njube on July 4, 2025," said Nyathi.

"The body had three stab wounds on the head, chest and right shoulder."

ZRP is appealing to anyone with relevant information that may lead to arrest of assailant(s) to report at any nearest police station.

