Zimbabwe: Young Warriors Coach Simon Marange Parts Ways With Orlando Pirates

6 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Simon Marange, coach of Zimbabwe men's national Under 20 soccer side, the Young Warriors, has parted ways with Orlando Pirates after seven years of service.

Marange was the Under 21 head coach at 'The Sea Robbers' and won several cups during his time.

Last month, the Zimbabwean gaffer led the Warriors as head coach at the 2025 men's Confederation of Southern African Football (COSAFA) Cup, which was hosted in South Africa.

Although he did not specify reasons for his departure from Orlando Pirates, Marange appreciated the club for believing in him.

"(Seven) 7 yrs, incredible teams, unbelievable talents, obsessed staff. Thank you for giving me a platform to chase my dreams, forever in my heart Orlando Pirates," he posted on social media.

"Thank you management for the faith support & lessons. Thank you everyone who took this journey with me, till next time."

Marange's highlight at Orlando Pirates was in 2018 when he marshalled the side to clinching the Future Champions Trophy.

