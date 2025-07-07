Mauritius reiterated its strong commitment to combating Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing during the opening session of the informal dialogue between the European Union Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (EU-DG MARE) and the Ministry of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries. The dialogue, which is being held from 07 to 11 July 2025 in Port Louis, aims to assess progress made since the EU's last recommendations in February 2024.

The Minister of Agro-Industry, Food Security, Blue Economy and Fisheries, Dr Arvin Boolell; the Junior Minister, Mr Gilles Fabrice David; the EU Ambassador to Mauritius, Mr Oskar Benedikt; and the EU delegation comprising the Head of Unit at the DG MARE, Mr Roberto Cesari, as well as Ms Pavlina Nikolova, Ms Laura Rull Del Aguila, and Mr Ricardo Carvalho, were present.

In his address, Minister Boolell underscored Mauritius' unwavering adherence to its international obligations under various fisheries agreements. He described the Fisheries Act 2023 as a landmark piece of legislation that laid a solid foundation for effective and sustainable fisheries governance.

"Our commitment is genuine, grounded in faith, and focused on sustainability," he said, adding that the fight against IUU fishing is relentless and critical to the nation's future.

Minister Boolell further enumerated a series of reforms and operational measures adopted by Mauritius since the last EU mission. These include:

Implementation of Vessel Monitoring System and Automatic Identification Systems regulations;

Finalisation of new regulations on Monitoring, Control and Surveillance procedures, bycatch, and conservation and management measures, in line with standards adopted by Regional Fisheries Management Organisations;

Alignment of Standard Operating Procedures and authorisations under the Fisheries Act 2023, and ongoing roll-out across relevant agencies;

Development of a Fisheries Information System to provide real-time, consolidated data access for enforcement authorities;and

Introduction of a traceability plan for regular audits at processing plants.

Minister Boolell also stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation. He noted enhanced collaboration with Flag, Coastal and Port States, particularly through verification of catch certificates and licence authentication. At the national level, coordination between the National Coast Guard and the Ministry has intensified to enable joint surveillance and information-sharing, he said.

The Minister emphasised that the fight against IUU fishing is essential in safeguarding the nation's livelihood and long-term sustainability. Highlighting the strong and enduring partnership with the EU, he reaffirmed that Mauritius remains fully committed to intensifying efforts, with no intention of retreating or compromising in this critical battle.

For his part, Ambassador Benedikt recalled that the EU has been recognised globally for its fight against IUU fishing. According to him, both the EU and Mauritius are taking steps to address the global challenge of IUU fishing. The EU has a strong regulatory framework and enforcement mechanisms, while Mauritius is working to strengthen its own capacity to monitor and control fishing activities within its waters and participate in international efforts to combat IUU fishing, he said.

He expressed anticipation for productive discussions on how Mauritius can position itself as a leading model in the global fight against IUU fishing while reaffirming the EU's continued support in strengthening Mauritius as a strategic hub for sustainable fisheries.

EU-Mauritius cooperation in the fight against IUU fishing

Mauritius as a major exporter of fish and products to the EU has to abide to regulations governing the import of fish and fish products by the Member States from Mauritius.

The EU regulations, in force since 2009, have established a system to prevent, deter and eliminate IUU fishing so as to avert fisheries products stemming from IUU to enter the EU market. Under this regulation, the DG MARE has established an informal EU-Mauritius dialogue since 2011 whereby both parties cooperate in the fight against IUU fishing.