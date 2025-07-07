Tanzania's Crdb Lists $65.7m Green Bond On Luxembourg Stock Exchange

TLDR

CRDB Bank has listed its inaugural green bond, worth TZS 171.8 billion ($65.7 million), on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE)

That marks the first time a Tanzanian commercial bank's domestically issued green bond has been admitted to LuxSE

The move enhances CRDB's access to global capital and reinforces its role as a sustainability leader in East and Central Africa

CRDB Bank has listed its inaugural green bond, worth TZS 171.8 billion ($65.7 million), on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE), marking the first time a Tanzanian commercial bank's domestically issued green bond has been admitted to LuxSE and displayed on its sustainable finance platform, the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX).

The bond, named "Kijani" (Swahili for green), was oversubscribed by 429%. Proceeds will fund renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, clean cooking energy, green buildings, sustainable transport, and water and sanitation systems across Tanzania. The move enhances CRDB's access to global capital and reinforces its role as a sustainability leader in East and Central Africa.

The listing was commemorated during a "Ring the Bell" ceremony on June 30, attended by CRDB CEO Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela and Luxembourg Stock Exchange officials. Orbit Securities Tanzania served as the sponsoring broker.

Key Takeaways

CRDB Bank's green bond listing marks a significant step in Africa's integration into global sustainable finance. As one of the largest green bonds in Sub-Saharan Africa and the first of its kind in Tanzania, it signals investor confidence in climate-focused African assets. The bond's oversubscription shows rising demand for green instruments from emerging markets. CRDB, already an accredited entity of the UN Green Climate Fund, is leveraging global capital to finance local climate action. Its efforts support Africa's climate goals while positioning Tanzania as a regional hub for green finance.