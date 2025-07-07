Malawi: National Bank of Malawi Declares Bumper Dividend After $58m Profit

TLDR

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has declared a record K59 billion dividend for 2024, after reporting a net profit of K101 billion ($58 million)

Directors recommended a final dividend of K28.6 billion, adding to interim payouts of K13 billion in September 2024 and K17.4 billion in April 2025

Shareholders will receive K126.35 per ordinary share, up from K102.80 in 2023.

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has declared a record K59 billion dividend for 2024, after reporting a net profit of K101 billion ($58 million). The announcement was made during the bank's annual general meeting on Monday.

Directors recommended a final dividend of K28.6 billion, adding to interim payouts of K13 billion in September 2024 and K17.4 billion in April 2025. Shareholders will receive K126.35 per ordinary share, up from K102.80 in 2023.

Board Chair Jimmy Lipunga credited the strong performance to resilient governance and capable management amid a tough economic environment marked by inflation, FX shortages, and high interest rates. However, shareholders expressed concern over Akiba Commercial Bank, NBM's Tanzanian subsidiary, which posted losses during the year.

Lipunga acknowledged the underperformance and said board-led investigations confirmed the losses stemmed from legacy loans. He assured shareholders that corrective steps are in motion.

Daba is Africa's leading investment platform for private and public markets. Download here

Key Takeaways

NBM's K59 billion dividend highlights the bank's strong domestic performance but also underscores strategic pressure to improve returns from regional investments. While the Malawian banking market offers limited growth due to saturation, the Tanzanian economy presents a larger, underexploited opportunity. Shareholders view Akiba as key to solving Malawi's forex constraints and expanding NBM's income sources. The board's commitment to resolving legacy issues and turning around Akiba's performance signals a long-term push toward regional diversification and sustainable earnings growth beyond Malawi's borders.