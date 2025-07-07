Nigerian Brands Shine At US Trade Fairs

"This brands display is to showcase Nigeria's vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, her ingenuity, resilience and global ambition of Nigerian brands to the world," Mr Jidda said.

Nigerian brands on Saturday lit up New York at the maiden edition of the NaijaBrandChick Trade Fair and Exhibitions.

The event brought together passionate business owners from across Nigeria and buyers from across the US and North America, which affirmed Nigeria's growing status as a hub for competitive brands.

Speaking at the fair in New York, Nigeria's Consul-General, Abubakar Jidda, described the exhibition as a living testament to the wealth and uniqueness of the Nigerian spirit.

"This brands display is to showcase Nigeria's vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, her ingenuity, resilience and global ambition of Nigerian brands to the world," Mr Jidda said.

"I want to thank you for finding time to travel all the way from Nigeria, all over the US, Europe and North America to come and display and support NaijaBrandChick to exhibit Nigerian brands that make us look very unique.

"From New York to Houston, NaijaBrandChick has once again proven that when Nigerians dare to dream, the world watches," he said.

The Consul-General, who personally toured the stalls, applauded the creativity on display, from bold fashion pieces to organic skincare products, authentic Nigerian delicacies and unique homegrown innovations.

Many of the brands are owned by young women and youth-led ventures, which Mr Jidda said was a testament to Nigeria's dynamic entrepreneurial generation.

He noted that the fair aligned strongly with President Bola Tinubu's renewed focus on engaging the diaspora as a strategic force in Nigeria's economic transformation.

"This is what the current administration of President Bola Tinubu has been saying concerning the diaspora community.

"That is why we have in our foreign policy a place for the diaspora. So it's important that we, from the consulate, will always come out to support you," he said.

The Nigerian envoy emphasised the important role that thriving small businesses play in building prosperous nations.

"Because of people like you, the SMEs, the small businesses that we talk about, if Nigeria can continue like this, I strongly believe businesses will make our economy very, very strong."

He encouraged Nigerian entrepreneurs to keep pushing boundaries, telling them to "go back and tell the story at home that yes, this is the way forward.

"This is the way that we need to come and showcase our Nigerian brands and what we have to show the world."

Mr Jidda left the exhibitors with a charge to return in even greater numbers.

"This is the maiden one but we believe that the next edition will be bigger and will need a bigger space. I encourage you to keep the dream alive."

The vibrant atmosphere at the exhibition venues was filled with colourful stalls, authentic Nigerian music, tasty local delicacies and inspiring business stories.

The trade fair is being powered by NaijaBrandChick, one of Nigeria's leading platforms for promoting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Nelly Agbogu, organiser of the trade fair, said the US edition, which held in Houston, Texas and New York, witnessed a large turnout of exhibitors and buyers.

She said the event provided "a rare window for the diaspora community and American buyers to experience the diversity, quality and creativity of Nigerian products.

"This ranges from fashion and beauty to food, crafts, technology and lifestyle innovations."

Many of the exhibitors, mostly young women-led brands, spoke of how NaijaBrandChick has empowered them to expand beyond Nigeria's borders and compete confidently in the global market.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fair was held in Houston, Texas, from 27 to 29 June and 5 July in New York.