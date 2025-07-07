Nigeria/Tunisia: WAFCON 2024 - Super Falcons Eye Bright Start Against Tunisia, Get Shirt Numbers

This is only the second WAFCON finals meeting between Nigeria and Tunisia

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will kick off their campaign for a record-extending tenth Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title this evening against Tunisia, as 'Mission X' officially gets underway at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Casablanca.

The Group B opener marks the beginning of Nigeria's 'Mission X', what the African footballing giant hopes will be a triumphant return to the top of African women's football, after being dethroned by South Africa in 2022.

But first, the Nigerian team must overcome a determined Tunisia side that continues to grow in confidence and ambition.

Madugu issues early warning

Speaking at Saturday's pre-match press conference, Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu urged caution, warning that no opponent should be taken lightly in today's game.

"They are not minnows anymore. No one is," Madugu said. "We're not taking any team for granted. Every game deserves respect, and we'll approach it with full seriousness."

His comments reflect a broader truth about African women's football - where the margins are narrowing and reputations alone no longer win matches.

Familiar foes, unfinished business

This is only the second WAFCON finals meeting between Nigeria and Tunisia. Their previous clash, in 2008, ended goalless - one of the rare occasions the Falcons failed to score.

Though Nigeria advanced, the result served notice that the North Africans could no longer be brushed aside.

In general, Nigeria has dominated North African opposition in WAFCON history: six encounters, four wins, two draws, 25 goals scored and just one conceded - a late equaliser in the 2022 semi-final against Morocco, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat.

Nigeria also has a strong record in tournament openers, winning eight of their 12, with only two losses - including their last two starts against South Africa.

A win today would not only set the tone for the tournament but also reassert Nigeria's dominance in Group B, which also includes Algeria and Botswana.

With the final squad now confirmed and jersey numbers assigned, captain Rasheedat Ajibade will wear number 15, leading the charge alongside Asisat Oshoala (8) and Ifeoma Onumonu (9) in a fierce attacking trio.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, widely regarded as the best on the continent, retains number 16, with veteran Tochukwu Oluehi taking number 1.

Defensively, Ashleigh Plumptre will wear number 5, while stalwart Osinachi Ohale reclaims number 3. Spain-based winger Rinsola Babajide will wear an unusual number 2 shirt for a forward.

In midfield, the energetic Christy Ucheibe claims the iconic number 10, flanked by Toni Payne (7) and rising star Deborah Abiodun (13). Jennifer Echegini (12) adds attacking flair, while fan-favourite Michelle Alozie retains her now iconic number 22. Francesca Ordega, one of the most experienced players in the squad, takes number 17.

Tunisia: Dangerous and unpredictable

Tunisia returns to the finals for a third time, having reached the quarter-finals in 2022. Coach Kamel Saada admits his side are underdogs but believes they have matured since their last outing.

"It's a tough group. Everyone knows Nigeria's quality. We'll need to stay disciplined and focused," he told CAF Online.

Tunisia breezed through qualifying, putting 18 goals past Niger and Congo. But recent friendlies have exposed some weaknesses, with defeats to Kenya and Morocco suggesting a dip in form. Still, strikers Sabrine Ellouzi and Mariem Houij remain legitimate threats.

Stakes are high

A winning start for Nigeria would ease pressure ahead of tougher tests to come. For Tunisia, a draw--or even an upset win--would be massive.

Statistically, Nigeria remains the team to beat. With nine titles, 61 matches, 45 wins, and 176 goals, the Falcons' legacy speaks for itself. But as 'Mission X' begins under the Casablanca lights, the pressure is as real as the expectations.

Kick-off: Sunday, 7 July 2025

Venue: Stade Larbi Zaouli, Casablanca

Fixture: Nigeria vs Tunisia (Group B)

Time: 5:00 p.m. (Nigerian Time)

The bigger picture: Who will rule Africa?

The tournament, already underway in Morocco, will feature 12 nations battling for continental supremacy over the coming weeks.

Only three countries, Nigeria, South Africa, and Equatorial Guinea, have ever won Africa's top women's football prize since it kicked off in 1998.

Nigeria, nine-time champions, remain the gold standard. But this year, with rising competition and changing dynamics, the Super Falcons know they must be sharper than ever to reclaim their crown.

The squad is locked, the jerseys are set; now it's time for action.