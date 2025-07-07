Namibia: Kauma Hails Historic Leadership As Zambezi Gets First Female Governor

7 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

National Council vice chairperson Victoria Kauma on Monday morning paid a courtesy visit to the new governor of the Zambezi region, Dorothy Kabula, at the Zambezi Regional Council offices.

She congratulated Kabula on becoming the first female governor of the region.

She also expressed condolences on behalf of the National Council following the death of a council staff member, and thanked the governor for meeting with her despite the mourning period.

"Kauma encouraged stronger efforts to promote women's leadership, citing the United Nations' support for women's participation in politics. She stressed that regional councils have a key role in empowering women," the parliament says on its Facebook page.

