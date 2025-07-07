Namibia: Parliamentary Committee Engages Headspring On Stalled Uranium Project

The parliamentary standing committee on natural resources on Monday held a consultative meeting with representatives of Headspring Investments, a Namibian affiliate of a uranium exploration company, to discuss the future of its long-delayed project in the Omaheke region.

Headspring began exploring uranium deposits in 2011, with drilling commencing in 2012. However, operations were suspended just a year later following the government's imposition of a moratorium on uranium exploration.

In 2021, the situation worsened when drilling permits were revoked, effectively halting the project.

According to the company, less than 60% of the planned exploration drilling had been completed before the shutdown.

In a joint committee on economics report on the exploration of in-situ-leaching mining in the Omaheke region, then committee chairperson Tjekero Tweya told the parliament this year in March that allowing the exploration to continue was sensible, as there is no evidence of groundwater contamination.

He said the issues brought forth during consultative meetings were that exploration was put on hold due to boreholes not being drilled as per exploration permits, with some being left open to contamination, and exploration without permits for extra drilling.

"There is no evidence to suggest that the mining method used has contaminated water. Some 50% of exploration was carried out and nothing happened.

"Now, another 50% is needed for exploration. We are saying they should go ahead since there is no evidence," he said.

During the latest engagement, the committee was informed that the current permit application has been pending for nearly four years, leaving half of the work incomplete.

Despite these setbacks, the project remains in the pre-feasibility stage, and Headspring has indicated that preparations for a pilot test are underway. The start of this test will, however, depend on final approval from Namibian regulatory authorities.

Committee members expressed concern over the prolonged delays and urged for greater clarity on the status of the permit process, noting the economic implications for the region and the potential to contribute to Namibia's energy and mining sectors.

The meeting forms part of the committee's broader mandate to ensure transparency, accountability and responsible resource management in Namibia's extractive industries.