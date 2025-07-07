Namibia: Living Herero Culture Museum Project Hampered By Lack of Water

The lack of water at the Living Herero Culture Museum in the Kunene region has made it difficult to attract visitors.

The supervisor of the museum, Vetowajoa Tjauira, told The Namibian on Saturday last week that the museum is not functioning at all as there is no water for visitors.

"We do not have water here and, therefore, visitors are not coming," he said, adding that they have been trying to source funds but have been unsuccessful thus far.

Tjauira said the museum is a facility that can generate income for its members but the absence of water keeps people who want to visit and learn about the Herero people's culture and traditions away.

He said the museum offers several activities, including the Herero Holy Fire, foot tours where visitors can see the topography of the area, rocky climbing sites as well as a camping area where visitors can set up tents.

However, this cannot be done currently due to the lack of water.

"We are appealing to good Samaritans to help us with funds to set up water infrastructure at the museum. This museum is a good business which can sustain people's lives," said Tjauira.

The museum is located about 13 kilometres south of Otjokavare village and is run by a committee consisting of 33 people from Otjokavare and surrounding villages.

The museum is one of the eco-tourism enterprises set up with financial support from the GIZ-funded Bioeconomy Project, which came to an end in June last year. The idea to set up the museum was to draw tourists and visitors so they can learn about the traditions and culture of the Herero people.

"We have seen tourists who are interested in learning about culture and traditions, as it teaches them the norms of the Herero people," Tjauira said.

A gravel road to the museum from the main tarred road was created by residents last year.

Tjauira said there are also a few things that need to be added to the museum, including the extension of the cattle kraal, a reception, a craft shop and solar power.

The project was implemented under the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

A former employee of the GIZ Bioeconomy Project, who preferred to stay anonymous, yesterday told The Namibian that when the project comes to an end, everything that was not part of the setting up of the project should be attended to by the community.

The former worker said the community was told to look for other donors to help them with funds for setting up the water infrastructure at the museum.