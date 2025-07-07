Kenya's Standard Newspaper Didn't Report On Ex-Deputy President Gachagua Congratulating Young Kenyans After Violent Protests

IN SHORT: Days after the June 2025 protests by young Kenyans, an image resembling the front page of the Standard newspaper circulated online. It implied that former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua hailed the destruction witnessed. However, the image is fake.

Young Kenyans, commonly referred to as generation Z or Gen Z, poured into the streets on 25 June 2025 to commemorate the June 2024 anti-finance bill demonstrations.

The protests were marred by deaths, destruction of property, looting and business disruptions.

A day after the demonstrations, an image supposedly showing the 27 June 2025 front page of Kenya's Standard newspaper started circulating on social media. It featured former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua alongside the headline: "Congratulations Gen Z."

Its summary claimed that Gachagua must be "beaming with pride" as he had supported the demonstrations, through which the country "witnessed the grim consequences of his reckless endorsement".

"It's the kind of political hypocrisy that exposes just how far opposition leaders are willing to go - not to uplift youth voices, but to weaponize them for personal gain. While Gez Z marched, Rigathi Gachagua vanished. But the damage remains. Congratulations indeed, Rigathi. This is your legacy in motion," it reads.

Gachagua served as Kenya's deputy president from 2022 until his impeachment in October 2024, following a fallout with president William Ruto. The president and his allies accused Gachagua of corruption, inciting ethnic divisions and undermining the government.

Gachagua voiced support for the demonstrations and accused Ruto's government of allegedly hiring thugs to cause mayhem and blame it on the protesters. Meanwhile, pro-government politicians have accused Gachagua of sponsoring the chaos that ensued.

But is the front page legit? We checked.

Altered front page

The Standard newspaper usually posts digital versions of its front pages on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X, as well as on its e-paper platform. We searched the accounts and the platform and located the original front page from 27 June 2025.

The genuine headline reads: "Deaths, destruction." It reported on the young Kenyans killed during the protests and on cabinet secretary for interior Kipchumba Murkomen's shoot-to-kill order on demonstrators, which sparked mixed reactions.

The main photo features young Kenyans who died in the protests and a few others who appear to be businesspeople counting their losses after the demonstrations.

The circulating front page is almost identical to the original but replaces the headline with "Congratulations Gen Z" and swaps the main photo for one featuring Gachagua and demonstrators.

The circulating front page featuring Gachagua was fabricated.