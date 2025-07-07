Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza's Mwana Harare Set to Drop Debut Jiti Single 'Ndiperekedzeiwo'

7 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Thembinkosi Nyathi

Chitungwiza-based rising Jiti artist John "Chamu" Luntu, popularly known as Mwana Harare, is preparing to launch his debut track titled Ndiperekedzeiwo this month, marking the beginning of his musical journey.

The energetic performer says the song's title was inspired by a phrase frequently used by his best friend: "Ndikakuperekedza, wondiperekedzawo," which loosely translates to "If I accompany you, make sure you do the same for me."

"I liked the phrase so much that I decided to name my track after it. It felt like the perfect message to kickstart my career," said Mwana Harare.

Boldly stepping into the local music scene, Chamu declared his ambition to fill the void left by Jiti star Baba Harare.

"I believe people still have a deep love for Jiti music. I'm here to revive it and take it to another level," he said.

Driven by passion, Chamu revealed that his love for music is what compelled him to pursue it professionally.

"Music is something I've always felt in me. It's not just a hobby--it's a calling," he added.

Beyond music, Mwana Harare is also an actor and has shared the screen with renowned local drama personalities such as Jatiwero and Ozemwa.

He is currently working on more Jiti productions and has promised to release visuals to accompany his new single.

With Ndiperekedzeiwo, Chamu hopes to make a bold statement and cement his name among country's rising stars in traditional music.

