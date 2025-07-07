Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Demands Registration of Vehicles Donated in Party's Name

The ruling ZANU PF party has directed for the regularisation of cars, among other assets donated to individuals or organisations under its name.

Senior ZANU PF members have been receiving top-of-the-range vehicles like confetti from party donors and well-wishers in what has been viewed as a purchase of power.

In a memo to the party's provincial leaders, Secretary General Obert Mpofu said cars bearing the logo of ZANU PF should be registered, giving end of the month as a deadline.

"Pursuant to Section 76, Subsections 4 and 5 of the Party Constitution and relevant sections pertaining to the registration and management of Party assets, the ZANU PF Party is embarking on an exercise to regularise the use and registration of motor vehicles donated in the name of the Party to either individuals or associations.

"This regularisation exercise includes motor vehicles donated directly by well-wishers to individual Party members, Party organs and structures without validation from the Secretary General, Treasurer General or National Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare, and motor vehicles bearing ZANU PF insignia, name, flag or symbols without express authority from the Party.

"Accordingly, those in possession of such motor vehicles are requested to surrender these vehicles to the National Secretary for Transport and Social Welfare for regularisation, no later than the 31st of July 2025," read the memo.

Several ZANU PF parallel structures received vehicles in the lead up to the 2023 elections, ostensibly to campaign for the ruling party.

Mpofu's memo comes on the back of factional fights with parallel structures and affiliates being used to support President Emmerson Mnangagwa's extension of office beyond the constitutionally limited two terms.

This is not the first time ZANU PF has demanded its vehicles, as it did so after the 2023 elections, ordering losing parliamentary candidates to return cars that were in their possession.