Zimbabwe: New SRC Board Appointed

7 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

Minister of Sports Anslem Sanyatwe has appointed a new Sports and Recreation Commission board led by Dr. Nathaniel Madzivanyika.

The new board is replacing the Gerald Mlotshwa-led executive, which ended its tenure in May.

Mlotshwa's board stayed for six years after it was trusted with another three-year term in 2022 by the then Minister of Sports, Kirsty Coventry, following the expiration of its first term, which had started in 2019.

Madzivanyika's board will assume duties on Tuesday, the 8th of July and will stay in office up to 2028.

"The Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Honourable Lt. Gen. (Rtd) A.N.

Sanyatwe, has appointed a new Board for the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) with effect from 8 July 2025 to 7 July 2029, a strategic move underscoring the Ministry's commitment to ensure inclusive and transparent governance in the sector," announced the Ministry of Sports' Permanent Secretary Nicholas Moyo.

The Ministry has since mandated the board to prioritise grassroots development during its tenure.

"Their collective mandate will be to steer the SRC towards achieving its objectives of promoting, developing and regulating sport and recreation in Zimbabwe, nurturing talent from grassroots to elite levels, improving sports infrastructure, enhancing athlete development programs," added Moyo.

The appointed Board Members are as follows:

  1. Dr. Nathaniel Madzivanyika (Chairperson)
  2. Gwinyai. T. Mharapara
  3. Hlengiwe Dube
  4. Shingai. J. Rhuhwaya
  5. Givemore Madzoka
  6. Valentine. S. Mudenda
  7. Lillian, N. S. Chikara
  8. David Simba

