Namibia: Cabinet Halts State-Funded Funerals Until March 2026

Cabinet has imposed a moratorium on the granting of official funerals effective 16 June 2025 until 31 March 2026.

This follows the deaths of three liberation stalwarts in the past two weeks.

Former minister Moses Amweelo died on 24 June at the age of 73.

Amweelo served as minister of works, transport and communication from 2000 to 2005. He was also a Swapo transport coordinator in Angola during the liberation struggle.

This was followed by the death of Jonathan Goliath on 27 June at the age of 84.

Lutheran church circuit coordinator in the south, Mohammed Frederik, describes Goliath as a pillar of strength and a veteran who served his country with bravery and pride.

"He was a father who guided his family with wisdom, a grandfather who shared his heart freely, and a peacemaker whose calm presence healed divisions and built bridges.

He lived his life with deep conviction and humility, never seeking recognition," he says.

Yesterday, former adviser to Jerry Ekandjo in the ministry of housing, Phillip Tjerije, also died.

Politician Peter Katjavivi, who worked closely with Tjerije during the liberation struggle, says he will be remembered for his absolute dedication to the freedom and independence of Namibia.

"He was one of the key persons in the party who were shouldering the responsibility of the department of information and publicity inside the country, during the 1960s and 1970s.

He played a very active role in exposing the hardships to which our people were being subjected to, especially those who were facing arbitrary arrests and detention so that we could mobilise support to help those who required legal support," says Katjavivi.

Minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus yesterday confirmed the moratorium on state-funded funerals.

She said the period is aimed at overhauling current procedures to ensure they remain relevant, consistent and in line with national priorities.

According to her, the moratorium allows the government time to reassess the integrity of the official funeral framework.

"The Cabinet decision does not affect the constitutional powers of the president to confer national honours on citizens, as enshrined in Article 32(3)(h) of the Namibian Constitution and the National Honours Act, 2012," Theofelus clarified.

Official funerals are typically granted to individuals deemed to have rendered outstanding service to the nation, and often come with ceremonial elements and costs borne by the state.

However, recent years have seen growing calls for transparency and consistency in the awarding of such honours, with some critics questioning the criteria used to determine eligibility.

Cabinet also approved the establishment of a review committee comprising no more than seven members.

According to Theofelus, the prime minister, in consultation with the minister of defence and veterans affairs, the Presidency, and the attorney general, will propose both the composition and terms of reference of the committee for Cabinet's final approval.

"This committee will be tasked with evaluating the current policy environment and making recommendations on how best to update the process of granting official funerals to deserving Namibians," said Theofelus.

While the review is underway, the state will not entertain new applications or declarations for official funerals, except where national honours are directly conferred by the president in line with constitutional provisions.