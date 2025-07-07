Nigeria: Club World Cup 2025 - Semi-Final Fixtures Confirmed - Date, Time

6 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The stage is set for the semi-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup following the conclusion of Saturday's dramatic quarter-final clashes.

Real Madrid became the final team to book a spot in the last four after a thrilling 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund. Gonzalo Garcia and Fran Garcia gave Los Blancos an early advantage with first-half goals.

Dortmund's Maximilian Beier pulled one back with a low strike in extra-time, but Kylian Mbappe restored Madrid's two-goal cushion shortly after.

A red card to Dean Huijsen for a last-man challenge gave Dortmund a lifeline, and Serhou Guirassy converted from the spot to make it 3-2, but it wasn't enough.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will now face Paris Saint-Germain in a high-stakes semi-final showdown.

The French champions saw off Bayern Munich 2-0 earlier in the day, impressively holding on despite finishing with nine men.

In the other semi-final fixture, Chelsea will take on Fluminense. The Blues edged Palmeiras 2-1 in their own quarter-final, while Fluminense knocked out Saudi side Al-Hilal to advance.

The semi-final ties are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, setting the stage for a thrilling climax to this year's expanded Club World Cup.

Full List: Semi final fixtures - date, time

Fluminense vs Chelsea - Tuesday, 8 July - 8pm

PSG vs Real Madrid - Wednesday, 9 July - 8pm

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.