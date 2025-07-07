Tanzania: Let Employers Comply With WCF

Tanzania — The Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) is a social security institution established in accordance with Section 5 of the Workers Compensation Act [Cap 263].

It was established with the aim of addressing compensation issues for employees in the public and private sectors in Mainland Tanzania who are injured, sick or die as a result of work they do in accordance with their employment contracts.

The WCF officially commenced on 1 July 2015 in accordance with Government Proclamation No 105 of 2011. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa was quoted yesterday directing all employers across the country to ensure they are registered with the WCF and submit their contributions on time to enhance the fund's effectiveness.

The Premier said compliance with the legal obligations is essential for safeguarding workers' rights and enhancing the fund's ability to provide timely compensation in cases of workplace injuries and occupational diseases.

The law requires all employers in the Public and Private Sectors in Mainland Tanzania to register and contribute to the WCF for their employees. An employee has the right to contact WCF directly to verify whether their employer is registered.

As the Premier said, compensation services for workers are not optional but a fundamental right that must be protected.

Country's development should go with the protection of workers' rights and well-being. Employers, employees and the government have to continue to work together sincerely to ensure productivity and safeguard workers from occupational accidents. WCF plays a vital role in protecting employees and employers by providing financial support and ensuring fair compensation for workrelated injuries or diseases. It is a social security scheme that minimises the financial burden on employees and protects businesses from potentially devastating lawsuits.

Importance for employees includes financial security as it provides compensation to employees who suffer occupational injuries or diseases, including those who die as a result of work-related incidents, ensuring their dependents are also financially protected.

The fund can cover medical expenses, rehabilitation costs and other related expenses associated with workplace injuries, promoting recovery and return to work. By providing financial assistance, the WCF helps alleviate the financial burden on employees and their families during times of injury or illness, preventing them from falling into debt or poverty.

Let all employers comply with the law in terms of registration and contributions.