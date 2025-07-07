Tanzania: 'Preach Peace, Unity

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has called upon religious leaders and faith-based institutions across the country to continue preaching peace, unity and social cohesion as the nation gears up for the forthcoming General Election.

The Head of State made the call yesterday during the inauguration of the Calvary Assemblies of God - Arise and Shine marquee tent led by Pastor Boniface Mwamposa, at Kawe in Dar es Salaam.

The event attracted thousands of worshippers alongside various religious and government leaders.

President Samia stressed the crucial role of faith-based communities in nurturing stability and national harmony, particularly during critical periods such as election seasons.

She urged religious institutions to use their platforms to guide congregants towards maintaining tolerance and unity, irrespective of their political or ideological differences.

"I urge everyone to continue praying for our nation to remain peaceful, united and stable. The good news is that a recent study ranked Tanzania as the most peaceful and stable country in East Africa. As we approach the General Election, let us safeguard our peace, unity and social cohesion," she said.

President Samia noted that the pre-election period is often characterised by the formation of various political camps due to the large number of aspirants seeking different leadership positions.

She said that many of the political actors are also members of religious congregations, urging faith leaders to encourage their followers to embrace peace and reconciliation once the party primaries are concluded.

The President said that after the nomination processes are completed, citizens should set aside differences and recommit to unity and move forward together.

"I understand there are many groups. Just yesterday, I was reviewing party reports showing that over 4,000 individuals had collected nomination forms for parliamentary seats and more than 30,000 for councillorship. These are significant numbers. But after the primaries, we must come back together and move forward as one toward the General Election," she said.

She added, "All these political groupings are made up of your congregants. I appeal to all bishops, pastors and religious leaders to guide your followers. Yes, we may be divided into groups temporarily, but once those chosen by God are elected, let all divisions cease and let Tanzania stand united. Please support us in this endeavour."

President Samia also acknowledged the significant contributions of faith-based institutions not only in spiritual nourishment but also in addressing social challenges. She said that such services are valuable in the eyes of God and are highly appreciated by the government.

Samia assured religious leaders that her government would continue to collaborate closely with them to ensure peace and stability in the community.

"Let me assure you that this is a core principle of our government. We have maintained close cooperation with religious institutions across all leadership phases. We believe that for a society to enjoy peace and development, it must be grounded in ethics and religious teachings," she said.

President Samia also commended religious institutions for embracing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to spread the word of God, strengthen moral values and reach wider audiences.

"In this fast-changing world driven by ICT, it is crucial that we use technology safely and productively for both spiritual and social development," she said.

Speaking on the newly launched temple, President Samia urged church leaders to use it as a tool to nurture ethical values and instill the fear of God in the community.

"I believe this structure will serve as a platform for building a society anchored in morality and reverence for God. As we've heard today, if we do not live with integrity and in the fear of God, we will face many challenges in life," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Religion Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, Pastor Boniface Mwamposa described the inauguration of the temple as a historic and transformative event for the church and the nation.

"This is not just the unveiling of a structure, it marks a spiritual, economic, health and family rebirth in the lives of our members. We are declaring a new beginning for our people," he said.

The construction of the church tent began in June 2024 as part of the first phase of the project. It covers an area of 27,000 square metres and includes four large tents, each measuring 25 by 200 metres.

The second phase is expected to add two additional tents, each measuring 40 by 200 metres. Once completed, the facility will have the capacity to accommodate over 50,000 worshippers at once. The total construction cost is estimated at over 15bn/