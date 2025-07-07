Tanzania: Samia Heads to Comoros for 50th Anniversary

6 July 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter

Tanzania — Pesident Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to leave the country today for Comoro for a one-day working visit.

According to the statement released by the Directorate of Presidential Communication, the Head of State has been invited by the President of the Union of the Comoros, Azali Assoumani.

While in Comoro, President Samia will attend the 50th independence anniversary celebrations of the country, which is scheduled to take place at the Malouzini Omnisport Stadium in Moroni.

The Head of State is expected to deliver a speech during the event.

Tanzania and Comoros have maintained a strong and historical bond since the country gained its independence in 1975.

The two nations have built on cooperation in economic and social fields, with Tanzania continuing to be an important partner in the development.

President Samia's visit to Comoros reflects Tanzania's genuine commitment to strengthening the fraternal, historical and diplomatic relationship with the country, as well as supporting its development efforts and national unity during its 50th year of independence.

