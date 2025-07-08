Zimbabwe: UK - Zimbabwean Embassy Ensuring Justice Is Pursued After Murder of Dr Fortune Gomo in Dundee

IN the aftermath of the tragic murder of Zimbabwean national Dr. Fortune Faith Gomo in Scotland, the Zimbabwean Embassy in the United Kingdom has pledged to assist the bereaved family, adding that it will ensure justice is served.

Dr. Gomo was fatally stabbed in Dundee on Saturday, 5 July 2025, in full view of her 10-year-old child, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 20-year-old man, Kyler Rattray, has since been arrested in connection with the murder.

The Embassy confirmed the tragic death of Dr. Gomo, who was a respected scientist at the University of Dundee and an employee of Scottish Water.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the United Kingdom is deeply saddened to confirm the untimely passing of Dr. Fortune Faith Gomo, a Zimbabwean national who was fatally stabbed in Dundee, Scotland, on 5 July 2025.

"Dr. Gomo, a respected Hydro Nation PhD scholar at the University of Dundee and employee of Scottish Water, was attacked while walking with her 10-year-old daughter. Emergency services responded to the scene, but despite their best efforts, Dr. Gomo sadly succumbed to her injuries. The local authorities have confirmed the arrest of a 20-year-old male suspect, who remains in custody.

"Dr. Gomo was a dedicated scholar, a beloved mother, and a rising expert in her field. Her death is a devastating loss to her family, the Zimbabwean community in the diaspora, and the broader academic and professional community in Scotland," read the statement.

Dr. Gomo had recently begun working at Scottish Water as a senior service planner.

"The Embassy has dispatched Officials to Dundee to: Engage with Scottish authorities on the ongoing investigation; Provide support and assistance to the minor child and immediate family; Liaise with the next of kin on burial arrangements; Ensure that Zimbabwean citizens are treated with dignity and that justice is pursued diligently.

"The Embassy is also in contact with media representatives and will be providing verified updates in due course," read the statement further.