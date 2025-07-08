Tanzania Conducts Research to Review Ethics, Gambling, Legislation Laws

Dar es Salaam — The Law Reform Commission of Tanzania has announced that it is currently conducting seven critical legal research studies aimed at reviewing laws in various areas, including ethics, gambling, criminal offenses, and legislation related to the country's economic growth.

This was revealed by the Commission's Executive Secretary, Mr. George Nandepo, during his visit to the Commission's pavilion at the ongoing 49th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF). While at the pavilion, Mr. Nandepo observed how the Commission is educating the public about the legal reform process and its overall responsibilities.

Mr. Nandepo explained that the current phase of research follows the successful completion of 13 previous legal review studies. These included laws related to investment, agriculture, and other key areas based on public opinions and recommendations aimed at aligning the laws with the real needs of society.

He further urged Tanzanians to take advantage of the opportunity to submit their views on various laws either by letter or by visiting the Commission's offices in person. He emphasized that public participation is crucial in shaping laws that can effectively address social and economic challenges.

On her part, the Head of the Legal Education Unit at the Commission, Ms. Zainabu Issa, along with some citizens visiting the pavilion, noted that public awareness of the law in Tanzania remains low. This highlights the ongoing need to expand public legal education through multiple channels.

In general, the Law Reform Commission has reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the country's legal framework evolves to match current realities through inclusive engagement with citizens, institutions, and stakeholders to build a society grounded in justice, transparency, and sustainable development.