Mozambique: Tanzania Affirms to Broaden Bilateral Ties With Mozambique

Maputo — ENHANCING long-standing historical ties heralded the official talks between Tanzania and Mozambique in Maputo, today, July 7, 2025.

Tanzanian ambassador to Mozambique, Hamad Khamis Hamad, held official talks with the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Mozambique, Margarida Adamugu Talapa to discuss how the two two countries can strengthen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on parliamentary relations and their long-standing historical ties.

The meeting took place today at the Parliament offices in Maputo. During the talks, Talapa congratulated Ambassador Hamad on his appointment as Tanzania's representative to Mozambique and pledged her full support in facilitating the successful execution of his diplomatic duties.

Talapa also acknowledged Tanzania's significant contribution to Mozambique's liberation struggle, as well as its continued efforts to help restore peace in the northern regions of the country, where terrorist groups have caused instability and suffering among civilians.

For his part, Ambassador Hamad reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to deepening the strong brotherly relations between the two countries. He emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation between the parliaments of Tanzania and Mozambique, especially following Tanzania's upcoming general elections scheduled for October 2025, which will pave the way for renewed legal and political collaboration.

Ambassador Hamad also stated that Tanzania will continue to stand in solidarity with the Government and people of Mozambique, particularly in peace-building efforts in the conflict-affected northern region. He stressed that the Tanzanian Defense Forces will remain actively involved in combating the terrorist groups that threaten the security of the neighboring nation.

The discussions form part of broader diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening historical, social, and security cooperation between Tanzania and Mozambique, with both leaders expressing a shared commitment to building a prosperous and united regional partnership.