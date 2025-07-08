Ethiopia: News - Tigray Women's Groups Urge Action to Prevent Renewed Conflict, Seek Justice for Wartime Brutal Violence

Addis Abeba — A coalition of women-led civil society organizations in Tigray has issued a joint statement warning of renewed instability in the region and urging accountability for atrocities committed during the two-year war. The groups emphasized the urgent need for full implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement and justice for survivors - particularly women and girls - who continue to bear the devastating consequences of the two-year brutal war in the region.

In the statement issued on Sunday, the organizations, Yikhono, Gorzo, Nolawi, Umbrella for the Needy, and Hiwet Charity Organization, voiced concern over what they described as "rising tensions between the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Federal Government, as well as internal divisions within the Tigray Army," warning that these developments are steering the region "toward a dangerous path of destabilization."

Their appeal follows mounting concerns raised by other civil society actors. Earlier this week, three civil society groups, under the "Peace and Dialogue Campaign," called for de-escalation and dialogue to prevent a relapse into civil conflict. The opposition party Salsay Weyane Tigray likewise cautioned that the region is heading toward "a path of mutual destruction."

Despite the signing of the nearly two years ago, the women-led organizations noted that nearly a million people in Tigray remain displaced, and swathes of territory remain under occupation. According to the statement, violence, repression, and conflict-related sexual violence continue to occur with impunity, and survivors remain without access to justice or redress.

"We also assert, unequivocally, that there can be no process of peace or reconciliation that exonerates the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), the Eritrean army, or FANO militants for the grave atrocities committed against women and girls during the genocidal war in Tigray," the statement reads. "Failing to ensure justice and prevent further harm amounts to accepting violence - not just against women, but against our society as a whole."

The groups categorically rejected any political settlement or peace process that fails to hold perpetrators accountable, stressing that lasting peace is impossible without justice for survivors and acknowledgment of the crimes committed during the war.

According to an April 2023 report, between 40% and 50% of Tigrayan women and girls experienced gender-based violence during the war, with over 80% of victims reporting rape. Nearly 70% of those were subjected to gang rape by armed groups, and more than 120,000 women were estimated to have been sexually abused between 2020 and 2022.

In their statement, the women-led organizations also called for a comprehensive peace dialogue that prioritizes healing and unity among Tigrayans. They urged the federal government to embrace peaceful resolution of political disputes, stating: "We urge the Federal Government to be open to peaceful dialogue and resolve political differences in a civilized manner, giving priority to the safety and dignity of citizens."