Zimbabwe: NRZ Raises Red Flag As Railway Deaths and Injuries Surge

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has issued a warning following a disturbing spike in railway-related accidents across the country including fatalities and serious injuries from collisions at level crossings and incidents involving pedestrians on train tracks.

In a statement, NRZ Public Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Manager Andrew Kunambura said 13 level crossing accidents in just the first half of 2025 resulting in 13 injuries, in addition 10 people were struck by trains while walking on or near railway lines leading to four fatalities and six more injuries.

These figures already match or exceed key statistics from the entire previous year.

In 2024, 13 level crossing accidents were recorded, with only one fatality and 26 injuries. Meanwhile, five pedestrians lost their lives and eight were injured in track-related incidents that year.

"If the trend continues, last year's numbers will be significantly surpassed," Kunambura said.

Beyond the tragic loss of life and physical harm, NRZ officials bemoaned the operational impact such accidents cause.

"After an accident, trains crews have to stop and wait for the police to attend the scene, disrupting movement of traffic on corridors where the accidents would have occurred. Safety on the railway tracks is a shared responsibility and we urge all road users to adhere to traffic regulations at level crossings by stopping, looking out for trains, and listening for warning signals. We ask motorists to be patient at level crossings as a few moments of waiting can save a lifetime of regret," Kunambura said

The railway authority also raised concerns over the rising trend of individuals using rail tracks as fitness trails.

"We also appeal to pedestrians to never walk on or along railway tracks. People should also cross railway tracks after checking that there are no trains approaching. If there are designated pedestrian crossing points such as foot bridges, please make use of these.

"We have noted that some people are using tracks to exercise to keep fit. This is a dangerous undertaking as people would not be paying attention to their surroundings and might not see approaching trains," said Kunambura

He cited distractions such as mobile phones and headphones as added risks and called on parents and educators to teach children about rail safety.

"Pedestrians should also avoid distractions like mobile phones or headphones when near railway lines while parents and schools should educate children about the dangers of playing near railway tracks. By working together, we can reduce the number of accidents and fatalities along railway tracks," he said