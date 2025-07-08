Liberia: President Boakai Departs Liberia for High-Level U.S. - African Leaders Summit

President Joseph N. Boakai has departed the country for a working visit to Washington, D.C., United States of America.

President Boakai is one of five African Heads of State invited by U.S. President Donald J. Trump to attend the African Leaders Summit, hosted at the White House from July 7 to 11, 2025.

The high-level summit aims to deepen diplomatic ties, advance shared economic goals, and enhance security cooperation between the United States and select African nations. Other heads of state attending this summit will be from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal.

During the summit, President Boakai will hold bilateral discussions with President Trump and other senior U.S. officials on a range of critical issues, including economic development, governance, security, energy cooperation, and democratic consolidation.The visit will also focus on reinforcing Liberia's long-standing partnership with the United States and strengthening new areas of collaboration in health, education, and infrastructure.The President is accompanied by a high-level delegation of government officials and technical experts, including· H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs· Hon. Augustine Ngafuan, Minister of Finance· Hon. Samuel K. Woods II, National Security Advisor· Major General Daniel Ziankahn (Rtd.), Military Advisor to the President· Hon. Jeff Bilbo, Chairman, National Investment Commission· Hon. Nathaniel Kwabo, Director General of the Cabinet· Hon. Bedell Sandi, Special Envoy

The president's teams on protocol, communications, and security are also part of the visit.

President Boakai's participation in this summit marks another step in Liberia's diplomatic engagement with global partners and reaffirms the Administration's commitment to projecting Liberia as a reliable partner in Africa's advancement and global affairs.While the President is away, Cllr. Oswald N. Tweh, Minister of Justice, will chair the cabinet in consultation with the Vice President and President via telephone.

The President is expected to return to Liberia following the conclusion of the summit on July 11, 2025.