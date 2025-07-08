Uganda: Singer Dax Vibes Arrested in Jinja Over Assault of NRM Aspirant

7 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hakim Kanyere

Singer Ivan Bugembe Ssentamu, popularly known as Dax Vibes and brother to National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, has been arrested over an alleged assault in Jinja City.

Dax Vibes was detained at Jinja Central Police Station (CPS) following a violent altercation in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to Kiira Region Police spokesperson James Mubi, the musician was arrested around 3:00 a.m. on allegations of assaulting Ibrahim Hussein, an aspiring Youth Member of Parliament for Eastern Uganda on the NRM ticket.

Police reports indicate that the incident took place at Shell Ambercourt, a popular night spot in Jinja, where a heated argument erupted involving Dax Vibes, his brother and fellow musician Mickie Wine, and Hussein.

"It all began when Mickie Wine and Ibrahim Hussein developed a misunderstanding that quickly escalated into a physical fight," Mubi said.

Hussein reportedly filed an assault case against Mickie Wine at Jinja CPS, accusing him of physically attacking him. In response, Mickie Wine filed a counter-case, alleging malicious damage after Hussein allegedly damaged his car during the scuffle.

However, tensions flared again at the police station when Dax Vibes allegedly punched Hussein in front of officers, prompting his immediate arrest.

"He [Dax Vibes] was charged with assault and has spent the night in our custody. He is expected to be produced in court today," Mubi confirmed.

Police did not disclose the extent of the injuries from the incident, but investigations are ongoing.

This story will be updated as more details emerge.

