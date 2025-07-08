Namibia: Over 12 000 Veterans Unpaid

Deputy Defence and Veteran Affairs Minister Charles Mubita last week clarified misconceptions regarding programmes for veterans of the liberation struggle, particularly the Individual Veterans' Project.

In his statement in the National Assembly, he noted that since the programme's inception in the 2011/2012 financial year, the government has allocated annual funding towards all veterans' programmes under the ministry.

"To date, out of 33 500 registered veterans, 13 398 have been paid, amounting to N$2.5 billion. A total of 12 702 veterans are yet to receive their payments," he stated.

He said the original project's concept had been replaced by a once-off cash payment of N$170 000.

The ministry introduced a First-In, First-Out (FIFO) system to ensure fairness.

"This means the N$70 000 cash payment is processed based on the year a veteran applied. For example, those who applied in 2011 are considered ahead of those who applied in 2013 or later," Mubita said.

In the 2023/2024 financial year, 587 veterans received payment. This increased to 1 798 veterans in the 2024/2025 financial year.

He urged members of the public to approach the ministry for clarity on these matters.

"Our offices are open to anyone seeking information, and we shall gladly assist," he stated.

National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) parliamentarian Vetaruhe Kandorozu recently accused the ministry of delaying veteran payments of the reduced project funds for them to "die from disease and old age and not benefit from the funding to improve their livelihoods".

Mubita refuted the claims, saying the insinuation is a serious misrepresentation of facts, loaded with mischief.

"It is not the first time we have shared the ministry's programmes for the veterans, the challenges the ministry faces and the progress we have made. It is always important for honourable members to acquaint themselves with facts prior to making such unfortunate statements, playing to the gallery. This matter of the veterans in the struggle for national liberation is sensitive. I would suggest we try to avoid using it to score political points," he said.

The government further reported that it has been appropriating funds annually towards all programmes.

As a result, many veterans' projects have been funded since the introduction of the programme.

"It is unfortunate that the financial resources at our disposal are not commensurate with the number of veterans we wish we could be paying in a given financial year," Mubita said.

"The number of veterans who have been paid in the 2024/2025 financial year has increased. The issue of increasing the number is very high on the priority list of the ministry. We are working together with the finance ministry to ensure that the numbers improve," he added.

However, despite the opposition party stating that the money allocated does not reach the beneficiaries, Mubita said registered veterans receive monthly financial assistance.

"The ministry also caters for the medical needs of the veterans, as well as assisting with funeral expenses when they pass on.

It is rather unfortunate to suggest the money allocated to the veterans is not reaching them," he added.