Uganda: Corruption Will Not Be Tolerated - Museveni Tells Public Sector

President Museveni has urged public servants to take the lead in advancing the country's economic transformation agenda by promoting commercial agriculture, industrialization, ICT, services, and efficient service delivery.

Delivering his message through Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at the 14th Africa Public Service Day celebrations held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Monday, Museveni reaffirmed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government's long-standing mission to transition Uganda from a poor, disjointed society into a modern, industrialized, and prosperous nation.

He said the success of this transformation hinges on building a foundation of peace, security, and robust infrastructure to reduce the cost of doing business, attract investment, and create employment.

"To build a strong economic base, we prioritized infrastructure to reduce the cost of electricity, transport, money, and labor because business cannot grow when these costs are high," the President stated.

Museveni highlighted key sectors propelling Uganda's economic growth, including agriculture, industrial parks, and ICT.

He cited increased production of maize, milk, sugar, and bananas as indicators of progress, supported by improvements in the transport and energy sectors.

To address the high cost of credit, Museveni pointed to interventions such as the Uganda Development Bank and wealth creation programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Youth Livelihood Fund, and Women Fund initiatives aimed at generating jobs and raising household incomes.

He also called for stronger engagement in regional and continental markets, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area, which offers access to over 1.3 billion consumers.

"Uganda is ripe for investment. We have peace, a stable economy, improved infrastructure, and a ready market in Uganda, East Africa, and Africa," he noted.

The President challenged public servants to help eliminate subsistence farming, safeguard medicines in public health facilities, support free education in government schools, and implement wealth creation programs with integrity and effectiveness.

Museveni described it as a major impediment to national development.

"Corruption slows down Uganda's development and will not be tolerated by the patriots who fought for Uganda's liberation," he said.

He commended the public service for its contributions and urged civil servants to remain committed to the national transformation agenda.

Speaking at the same event, Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa emphasized the need for a more efficient, inclusive, and patriotic public service that ensures no Ugandan is left behind in accessing government services.

Muruli noted that the digitization of government processes had significantly improved transparency and responsiveness across ministries, departments, and agencies.

"The delivery of public services has greatly improved with automation of various business processes. Ministries and agencies are now more responsive to client needs, which builds public confidence in the service," he said.

However, he acknowledged ongoing service delivery gaps, particularly in marginalized communities. He said vulnerable groups such as women, youth, the elderly, persons with disabilities, and historically disadvantaged regions must fully benefit from government programs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What remains is to ensure that empowerment goes down to the grassroots and leaves no one unattended," Muruli said.

He urged public servants to adopt a whole-of-government approach, as outlined in the third National Development Plan (NDP III), and to work collaboratively across ministries to avoid duplication and inefficiency.

The Minister also announced the rollout of one-stop service centers in Hoima, Kasese, and Kampala, with plans to expand to all 19 historical regions to bring services closer to citizens.

He called for full automation of public services, regular reviews of government processes, and more citizen engagement forums locally known as barazas to promote public participation and accountability.

"If we address these challenges, we shall have a public service that is cost-effective, efficient, and driving the rapid socio-economic development our citizens need," Muruli said.