Uganda: Minister Musasizi Urges End to Religion-Based Campaigns

7 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Lukia Nantaba

State Minister of Finance Henry Musasizi has called for an end to campaigns that exploit religious differences, emphasizing the need for a more inclusive and respectful political discourse.

Speaking during campaign rally where MinisterbMusasizi is seeking for re-election as Rubanda East MP flag bearer while at Kabere village, Hamuhambo town council for Rubanda East constituency,Minister Musasizi highlighted the importance of focusing on issues that unite rather than divide the electorate.

According to Minister Musasizi, campaigns that appeal to religious sentiments can be divisive and detrimental to the social fabric of the community.

He urged leaders to prioritize policies and programs that benefit all citizens, regardless of their religious beliefs.

"Don't listen to all those who are campaigning following religion.During this term as your MP,I have worked for all people no matter religion differences"Minister Musasizi noted.

"There are even some people who are campaigning on tribal based issues forgetting that all voters are equal."Minister Musasizi added.

The Minister's plea comes amid growing concerns about the role of religion in politics that have taken center stage in the NRM party primaries.

Many believe that exploiting religious differences can lead to polarization and undermine the democratic process.

By advocating for a more inclusive approach to politics, Minister Musasizi aims to promote a culture of respect and tolerance.

His message resonates with many who believe that politics should focus on serving the common good rather than exploiting sectarian interests.

