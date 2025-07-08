Uganda: Over 5.3 Million Ugandans Renew National IDs As Nira Urges Faster Pace to Beat Deadline

7 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Irene Nalumu

More than 5.3 million Ugandans have renewed their National Identification Cards (IDs) so far, according to the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), which has praised the strong response but warned that the pace of the exercise remains too slow to meet the set deadline.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala, Buikwe District Registrar Claire Ollama said the turnout reflects growing public awareness of the importance of national identification.

"Ugandans have spoken with their feet," Claire said. "Over 5.3 million of you have already shown up to renew your National IDs. That's no small feat."

However, Ms Ollama cautioned that the process could take up to nine months to complete if the current weekly average of 840,000 renewals continues--three months longer than the targeted six-month period.

"The effort is commendable, but we need to step on it," Ollama urged. "Communities must rally, parishes must mobilize, and individuals must show up early. Every week matters. Every ID counts."

She also emphasized the importance of registering every Ugandan, including infants, arguing that national identification is critical for legal protection, inheritance, and accessing services.

"Too many Ugandans are sitting on family land or assets registered in the names of their forebearers or grandchildren. But without a National Identification Number (NIN), they remain locked out of their own legacy," Ollama added.

The mass renewal drive comes as the government works to update the national registry ahead of upcoming elections and other official processes.

