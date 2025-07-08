Tanzania: Bebe Cool Breaks the Chains in Tanzania

Ugandan music icon Bebe Cool landed in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Sunday night to kick off the Tanzanian leg of his Break The Chains album media tour, running from July 7 to 12.

Fresh from a successful media run in Nairobi, Kenya, where he dominated airwaves last week, Bebe Cool arrived at Julius Nyerere International Airport to a warm welcome from local and international press.

In Kenya, the Love You Everyday hitmaker reignited memories of his early days, paying homage to the city that shaped the start of his music career in the late 1990s.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Dar es Salaam Serena Hotel, Bebe Cool expressed his excitement about bringing his music to Tanzania--a country he described as pivotal in promoting East African culture and music.

"The world is finally open to African music. It's time East Africa pushes at least 30 artists onto the global stage--at least 10 will break through, and the ripple effect will benefit us all," he said.

Currently in Tanzania to promote Break The Chains, Bebe Cool says the album is a celebration of freedom--freedom to explore new creative paths, defy expectations, and break artistic boundaries.

The 16-track project blends a wide array of genres, capturing Africa's vibrant soundscape--Afrobeats, Afropop, Afro-house, and Afrotech--all tied together by Bebe Cool's rich voice and signature storytelling.

The album also features star-studded collaborations, including Afrobeats powerhouse Yemi Alade, UK-based Kenyan DJ and producer DJ Edu, and Ugandan breakout star Joshua Baraka.

With early singles like Circumference and Motivation already gaining traction, other tracks are steadily earning cult status.

African Love featuring Yemi Alade has been praised for its infectious energy, while Cheque with Joshua Baraka has been described as fresh and timely.

Though Bebe Cool has collaborated widely with artists from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Malawi, and Zimbabwe, this marks his most extensive promotional campaign in Tanzania--despite his long-standing ties to the country through Channel 5/East African TV, which helped popularize his music in the early 2000s.

"This is just the beginning," Bebe Cool said, revealing plans to take his album to Rwanda, Nigeria, South Africa, and Europe in the coming months.

The Dar es Salaam press conference was co-hosted by renowned Tanzanian media personality Lil Ommy and coordinated by Kenyan PR guru Anyiko Owoko of Anyiko PR.

Break The Chains is now available on all major digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music.

Bebe Cool is one of Uganda's most iconic and influential musicians, celebrated for his fusion of reggae, dancehall, and Afrobeats.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, he has been a driving force in shaping Uganda's modern music scene and remains a major figure in East African music.

His acclaimed albums include Maisha (2004), Fitina (2001), and Go Mama (2015). Throughout his career, Bebe Cool has collaborated with top artists across Africa and beyond, earning over 20 awards.

Beyond music, Bebe Cool is a dedicated philanthropist and serves as Uganda's Tuberculosis Ambassador. His remix of Philly Bongoley Lutaaya's Born in Africa was ranked #15 by the BBC during the African Union's 50th anniversary celebrations, cementing his legacy as an African music legend.