Rwanda Showcases Gender Equality Approach At Osaka Expo 2025

At a side event hosted at the Women's Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, Rwanda shared its transformative journey in advancing gender equality over the past three decades, making an element of post-Genocide recovery, inclusive leadership, and sustained policy support for women.

Rwanda's Ambassador to Japan, Marie Claire Mukasine, said progress in women's empowerment is anchored in visionary leadership that values equality for all citizens.

"We are lucky to have leadership that considers all Rwandans equal," she said, citing Rwanda's globally recognised statistic of female majority in Parliament. "This visionary leadership is a foundation of all we are doing."

The event, held under the theme "Rwanda and Gender Equality Progress & Vision", brought together voices from Rwanda and Japan to reflect on the power of women in shaping inclusive societies.

Mukasine pointed to Rwanda's policy environment, which includes strong collaboration between the government and private sector to promote development.

"Private and public partnership is very important because it is where those two can discuss issues, even those government may not fully understand without dialogue," she noted.

"We have a well-organised private sector, from national to local levels. They need to talk to policymakers and help shape a conducive business environment."

Expo 2025 Osaka runs from April 13 to October 13, with 158 participating countries showcasing solutions under the theme "Designing Future Societies for Our Lives."

Access to finance was also highlighted as a key driver of women's economic participation. Mukasine pointed to the Business Development Fund (BDF), a government financial institution that has initiatives that support women and youth by easing access to capital.

"The government has put in place Saving and Credit Cooperatives (SACCOs) in every district, as well as financial cooperatives that provide collateral for small businesses. These institutions also offer capacity building to women in rural areas," she said.

For Sakina Usengimana, CEO of Afrifoods, this ecosystem has made a tangible difference for women entrepreneurs in Rwanda.

"Our policy environment really encourages women to go out there and start businesses," she said.

"Through partnerships with institutions like the Development Bank of Rwanda, women can access finance, even up to 75% collateral support."

Usengimana, who started her agribusiness in 2019, highlighted how platforms like Youth Connekt, Hanga Pitch Fest, Aguka, and Imbuto Foundation's Imari Agrichallenge are enabling young women to pitch their ideas, receive mentorship, and secure startup funding.

"As a young woman, I can confidently present my idea and compete. Seeing other women succeed gives you the confidence, it makes you believe that you can do it too."

Ambassador Mukasine also stressed that Rwanda's empowerment agenda reaches rural areas through inclusive policies in education, vocational training, and grassroots entrepreneurship.

"Previously, even completing primary school was a challenge. Today, every child is entitled to 12 years of basic education," she said. "We've expanded TVETs to the sector level, so youth can gain practical skills to create jobs."

In rural areas, she said, short-term trainings are offered along with startup toolkits, such as sewing machines or hair salon equipment, that have changed the lives of many youths.

"It may seem small, but it's transformative," she added.

Sanae Endo, a women's rights advocate from Japan with over 25 years in human resources, said her country can learn a lot from Rwanda's high female representation in decision-making.

"Company policies are often written by men. For women's voices to be heard, we need to have a certain level of representation," she said.

The activist stressed the importance of mentorship for women's empowerment, encouraging cross-generational and cross-cultural learning.