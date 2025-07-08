Zimbabwe: Youth Minister Machakaire Demands Public Apology, Retraction From Mahere Following Social Media Row

YOUTH Empowerment Minister Tinoda Machakaire has written to lawyer and opposition politician Fadzayi Mahere, demanding a retraction and public apology within 24 hours over what he describes as "defamatory allegations".

The two have been engaged in a heated exchange on X, after Machakaire echoed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's denunciation of "zvigananda."

The term "zvigananda" is a derogatory label for individuals with ill-got wealth.

Mahere responded to Machakaire, questioning him over allegations that his company, TinMac Motors, was corruptly awarded tenders under the US$3 billion Command Agriculture scheme due to his association with controversial business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

She also raised concerns about a vehicle scandal during Machakaire's tenure as Deputy Youth Minister, where 17 cars were purchased for the ministry, yet only seven were delivered and just four were officially registered under the ministry.

Mahere further questioned Machakaire about an alleged multi-million-dollar tax evasion case involving vehicle imports, which was reportedly dropped by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission following political interference.

In a letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com Monday, Machakaire, through his lawyers, demanded that Mahere issue a public apology and retraction in both print and digital media.

"We hereby demand, as we are instructed, that you comply with the following within 24 hours of receipt of this letter:

"You shall issue a sincere, profuse, and unconditional public apology to our client, acknowledging the harm caused by your nefarious allegations. The apology must be both in print and digital media.

"For the avoidance of doubt, you shall cause an apology to be published in one of the most widely circulating newspapers in this country and post the same apology on your X handle, @advocatemahere.

"You shall unconditionally retract the posts you made on your X handle, regarding Honourable Machakaire, alleging he is corrupt, dishonest, a liar, and misuses public funds to acquire luxury vehicles," the letter reads.

Meanwhile, Mahere acknowledged receipt of the letter but questioned whether Machakaire was aware that the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA), which he cited in his letter, was repealed five years ago.