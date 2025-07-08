Zimbabwe: Mai Tt Slapped With U.S.$100,000 Defamation Lawsuit

COMEDIENNE Mai TT is facing a US$100,000 defamation lawsuit from businesswoman Shingirayi Ziwange Jere, wife of Murehwa West legislator and CAPS United owner Farai Jere.

The lawsuit follows Facebook posts in which Mai TT accused Jere of threatening her, sending people to assault her, and manipulating the justice system.

Jere represented by lawyer Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, said the statements published on June 9 were "unfounded and fabricated" and depicted the businesswoman as a "criminal queenpin".

"In this digital epoch where all and sundry have widespread access to the internet, it is our client's considered view that the statements that you published on your FACEBOOK page are defamatory and were understood by a reasonable reader, follower or Facebook user to carry one or more of the following meanings:

"That our client acts with impunity in that she is a maliciously dangerous person who malevolently hires criminals to commit assault and torture ordinary citizens and non-entities like you.

"That our client, is a criminal 'queenpin' conducting criminal activities of conducting unlawful surveillance on your property without your consent and/or permission and is consistently threatening you with death and harm.

"That our client is a person who manipulates the justice system in Zimbabwe which has led to you losing a case against another socialite Patricia Jack whom you allegedly caused her arrest for alleged uploading your daughter's nude pictures yet our client has no connection whatsoever to justice system in Zimbabwe and has no capacity whatsoever to influence any out comes regards cases in Zimbabwe," reads the letter.

Jere is also lodging a criminal complaint against Mai TT under Zimbabwe's Cyber and Data Protection Act for cyberbullying, harassment, and spreading false information.

"The overall tenor of your ill-founded social media rants is that you are sadfishing at the expense of our client and she will not take this lying low.

"In this vein, please note that our client is in the process of lodging a criminal complaint against you. It is quite ironic and amusing how you must obviously be aware that your actions are clearly criminal, given your history of lodging similar complaints against others. Therefore, this may literally be a charming dose of your own medicine.

"We urge you to consider Section 164B, 164C of the Criminal law Codification and Reform Act [Chapter 9:23] as amended by the Cyber and Data Protection Act [Chapter 12:07.

"These two offences creating provisions relate to cyber-bullying, harassment and transmission of false data messages intending to cause harm, which include economic harm," reads the letter.

Furthermore, Jere's legal team has demanded a "full, unconditional and unreserved withdrawal" from Mai TT within twelve hours, warning that failure to comply will result in a formal summons for US$100,000 in damages.

"In light of the above, our strict instructions are to demand, as we hereby do, the publication of a full, unconditional and unreserved withdrawal of that defamatory statement, pictures and the related imputations together with an expression of regret on the same within twelve hours of receiving this letter as well as an instruction to your personnel in charge of the content of your Facebook page and/ or other social media pages or handles to delete the posts and comments in question.

"In the event that you fail to retract the defamatory statements as demanded our client shall proceed to issue Summons and claim damages for defamation in the tune of US$100,000 (One Hundred United States Dollars) without any further notice to you," reads the letter.