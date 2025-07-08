Uganda: NRM Aspirant, Bobi Wine's Brothers Settle After Violent Jinja Scuffle

A violent scuffle involving singer Ivan Bugembe Ssentamu, popularly known as Dax Vibes, and fellow singer Michael Mukwaya (Mickie Wine)--both brothers of National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine)--ended in a mutual settlement with a local political aspirant.

Hussein Ibrahim, an aspiring National Resistance Movement (NRM) Youth Member of Parliament and current Youth Councillor for Jinja Southern Division, had seen the duo locked up at Central Police Station in Jinja but after more than 14 hours, the warring parties settled.

The altercation broke out early Monday morning at the Shell Ambercourt refueling station in Jinja City, around 3am.

According to preliminary police reports, Ibrahim approached Mickie Wine to greet him but was blocked by the singer's bodyguards.

He allegedly forced his way through to hug Mickie Wine, triggering a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical brawl.

James Mubi, spokesperson for the Kiira Region Police, confirmed that both sides later filed separate cases at Jinja Central Police Station.

Ibrahim reported a case of assault against Mickie Wine, while Mickie Wine filed a complaint of malicious damage to his vehicle, allegedly caused by Hussein.

However, tensions flared again inside the police station itself. Dax Vibes reportedly punched Hussein Ibrahim in the office of the Officer-in-Charge, leading to his immediate arrest and detention.

While Mickie Wine and Hussein Ibrahim were initially released, Hussein was rearrested later in the day and charged with malicious damage.

After several hours in detention, both parties agreed to a police-brokered settlement to avoid further legal battles.

Under police supervision, Dax Vibes, Mickie Wine, and Ibrahim agreed to withdraw all charges against one another.

"Hussein Ibrahim dropped the assault case against Dax Vibes and Mickie Wine, while Mickie Wine withdrew the malicious damage complaint against Hussein," a police source confirmed.

Police granted all parties bond at around 7:30pm Monday evening, ending the day-long standoff.

The incident, which involved prominent figures from both the ruling NRM and opposition NUP camps, sparked a flurry of public reactions on social media, where users debated the political and personal tensions behind the clash.

Mubi urged all parties to exercise restraint and resolve future disputes through peaceful and lawful means.