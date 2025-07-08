Uganda: Museveni Urges Brics Partner States to Protect Environment for Future Generations

President Museveni has urged BRICS partner states to prioritize environmental protection and adopt sustainable measures to safeguard the planet for future generations.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo during the opening of the 17th BRICS Summit of Heads of State in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Museveni noted the growing challenge of balancing economic development with environmental conservation.

"The international community faces the dilemma of how to sustainably protect the environment for the next generations," Museveni said.

He acknowledged the ongoing global efforts through various international mechanisms but stressed that striking a delicate balance between developing fossil fuel reserves and protecting the environment remains a crucial issue.

Museveni called on BRICS member states to lead in devising sustainable approaches for environmental protection and climate change mitigation.

Uganda, officially recognized as a BRICS partner state since January 2025, now stands to benefit from deeper ties with some of the world's largest economies.

BRICS countries currently represent more than half of the world's population.

Museveni welcomed Brazil's decision to prioritize climate change during its BRICS presidency, noting it as a continuation of strong commitments by previous BRICS leaderships.

"The forthcoming COP-30 of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an opportunity for Brazil and BRICS to shape the global agenda for sustainable action and consensus on climate and environmental issues," he said.

He urged the international community to translate climate pledges into action, highlighting the role of BRICS in driving progress in areas such as climate financing, green energy, and responsible exploitation of fossil fuels.

The President also emphasized Uganda's support for the BRICS Leaders' Framework Declaration on Climate Finance and addressed the pressing issue of global health.

"Global pandemics like COVID-19 have shown the need for solidarity and partnership in pandemic response and preparedness, particularly around vaccine production and funding," he noted.

Museveni urged BRICS nations to take the lead in mobilizing global funding for health initiatives, citing declining support for institutions such as the World Health Organization from some parts of the world.

"Global health is a priority for the international community, and there is an urgent need for a holistic approach to address its funding--both for pandemics and other diseases," he said.

He concluded by reaffirming Uganda's full support for BRICS positions on global health and its commitment to the BRICS Partnership for the Elimination of Socially Determined Diseases.