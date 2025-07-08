Rwanda: Over 250,000 Candidates Begin National Exams Wednesday

Over 255,000 candidates have registered for the 2024/25 Ordinary and Advanced level secondary national examinations, scheduled to begin from Wednesday, July 9, to Friday, July 18.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Education (MINEDUC), a total of 149,134 candidates are registered for the Ordinary Level national exams, comprising 82,412 girls and 66,722 boys. These examinations will take place in 715 centers across the country.

ALSO READ: National exams: 10 key highlights in NESA guidelines

For the Advanced Level, 101,081 school-based candidates (55,435 girls and 45,646 boys) and 5,283 private candidates have registered. These exams will be administered in 880 centers.

This year's figures show an increase of over 33,000 candidates compared to the 2023/24 academic year, with a notable rise in the number of girls.

ALSO READ: Equity in education critical to Rwanda's future - minister

Specialized support will be provided to 459 Ordinary Level and 323 Advanced Level candidates with various disabilities. This support includes Braille and large-print exam papers, assistive devices, the use of scribes, and extended time allowances during examinations.