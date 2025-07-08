Somalia: Somali, Egyptian Presidents Pledge Deeper Ties in Al-Alamein Meeting

Al-Alamein, Egypt, July 7 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Al-Alamein Presidential Palace, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across several sectors.

During the high-level talks, the two presidents agreed to boost cooperation in security, education, diplomacy, and health, according to official statements.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, President Mohamud expressed the Somali people's gratitude for Egypt's "long-standing friendship and unwavering support."

President El-Sisi announced that Egypt would soon reopen its embassy in Mogadishu, calling the move a testament to the deepening partnership between the two countries.

The visit underscores renewed efforts by both nations to enhance regional stability and diplomatic engagement.