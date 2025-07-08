Somalia: Somali, Egyptian Presidents Pledge Deeper Ties in Al-Alamein Meeting

7 July 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Al-Alamein, Egypt, July 7 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met Monday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the Al-Alamein Presidential Palace, where the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across several sectors.

During the high-level talks, the two presidents agreed to boost cooperation in security, education, diplomacy, and health, according to official statements.

At a joint press conference following the meeting, President Mohamud expressed the Somali people's gratitude for Egypt's "long-standing friendship and unwavering support."

President El-Sisi announced that Egypt would soon reopen its embassy in Mogadishu, calling the move a testament to the deepening partnership between the two countries.

The visit underscores renewed efforts by both nations to enhance regional stability and diplomatic engagement.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.